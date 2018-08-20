Popular annual Vale of Belvoir event cancelled after tree falls on village hall

A popular annual event in the Vale of Belvoir has had to be cancelled after a large tree crashed down on the village hall and damaged the roof.

The incident has left the hall at Scalford temporarily out of use while repair work is carried out, meaning this weekend’s Scalford Olympecks Family Fun Day will not go ahead.

Rotary District Govenor Geoff Blurton (2nd left) gets set to release the hens and ducks with fellow Rotarians John Clayton, Keith Yates and David Morris at the 2016 Scalford Aurora Olympecks PHOTO: Tim Williams EMN-180820-122338001

Sue Herlihy, of The Rotary Club of Melton Aurora, which organises the fundraiser, said: “It is with great regret we have had to cancel the Olympecks.

“A large tree has fallen on Scalford Village Hall and badly damaged the roof so all bookings have had to be cancelled.”

“This is a big set back for us as it is our main fundraising event for the groups we support.”

The club will instead take a stall out on Melton Market Place on Saturday to run a raffle, tombola and other fundraising activities it would have held for local charities at the Olympecks event, which was to have featured hen racing, craft stalls, cream teas and a range of entertainments.

It has raised thousands of pounds for causes in the Melton area in past years and with local resident Jonathan Agnew, cricket commentator for BBC Radio’s Test Match Special programme, a regular attendee.

