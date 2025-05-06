Pet allergies: Vet expert shares signs of allergies in pets as allergy season hits its peak
As allergy season hits its peak, it is not just humans who are suffering - our pets are at risk too.
Experts are urging owners to spot the subtle signs of allergies that could leave animals in discomfort.
Dr Edwina Gildea, from Zoetis UK, said: “Our pets can suffer with allergies all year long, but during peak season where we tend to suffer, those symptoms can be exacerbated.
“The symptoms you will see in your pet will be scratching, biting, licking and chewing.
“Dogs scratching their ears a little bit is normal, but when they’re constantly going back to do that, there's something going on there.
“Allergies are generally evident in a younger pet, and then they continue to progress. As young as two years old, three years old, is quite a common age for these symptoms to start to peak and become more obvious.
“The ears tend to flare up, their armpits, their axilla, their groin as well, if you see redness of the skin, there's something going on there.
“Make sure if you're seeing those symptoms, get to your vet, and then your vet can help you work out the path forward.”
