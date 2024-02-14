I’m a Finance expert and here’s why buying your lottery tickets could stop you from getting a loan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gary Hemming owner of Secured Loans Experts ABC Finance offers essential advice for those navigating the ce processes for loans and mortgages. Attention to detail is paramount when preparing your application for a loan or mortgage. Lenders conduct a thorough review of your financial situation to determine your ability to meet repayment obligations. This scrutiny is particularly pertinent in today's economic climate, marked by rising living costs and inflation rates, which could further tighten lending criteria.

Gary Hemming stresses the importance of a meticulous application strategy to avoid any hindrances in obtaining the financial backing necessary for your aspirations, whether purchasing a home or fulfilling other financial goals.

Hemming offers pivotal insights for achieving a successful outcome in loan and mortgage applications, pinpointing errors that could potentially stall or even derail your plans.

Financial Expert

Here’s a concise overview of Hemming’s advice for a seamless financing journey.

Lottery Ticket Red Flags: The routine purchase of lottery tickets, Hemming notes, could be problematic when applying for loans or mortgages. "While occasional gambling is unlikely to be an issue, a pattern of significant gambling expenditure, including regular lottery ticket purchases, could cause lenders to question your financial management," he explains. This behaviour could cast doubt on your ability to manage loan or mortgage repayments, suggesting a reconsideration of such expenditures during the application process.

Buy Now, Pay Later Warnings: The visibility of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) arrangements on credit reports allows lenders to assess this form of borrowing, potentially affecting their willingness to extend credit or a mortgage. Hemming cautions, "This could be interpreted as a sign of living beyond one's means, prompting concerns about affordability and financial stability." He advises prudence with BNPL services when considering loan or mortgage applications.

Lending Money to Friends: Generosity towards friends in need could inadvertently reflect poorly on your financial prudence in the eyes of lenders reviewing your application for a loan or mortgage. "Frequent lending could be perceived as a lack of financial discipline," Hemming warns. He recommends minimizing such transactions, particularly those traceable via internet banking, in the lead-up to your application.

Car Finance Implications: Engaging in car finance agreements can also influence your creditworthiness for a loan or mortgage. Hemming points out, "Such financial commitments can impact the amount lenders are prepared to offer you, affecting both loan and mortgage possibilities." He advises weighing your priorities between immediate gratification and long-term financial goals.