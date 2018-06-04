Melton ready to ‘paint the town red’ once again

A dog show, fairground rides, a classic car car show, children’s craft sessions, a birds of prey display and demonstrations of pork pie-making and butchery are among the attractions at the second Paint The Town Red event in Melton later this month.

Activities will again be held in the town centre with many traders expected to be open when it take place between 10am and 4pm on Sunday June 24.

New organiser Sharon Astill said: “Most of the attractions will be free so it will be a great family day out.

“We are hoping we get lots of people to come along because how successful it is as an event will determine if we hold it again next year.”

This year’s event will also feature a climbing wall for children and a number of traditional crafters will demonstrate their heritage and artisan crafts, including pole lathe turning, coopering and coracle-making.

There will be a selection of food, craft and charity stalls and visitors will get a chance to see sheep and Shetland ponies.

The event, which is funded by Melton BID, Samworth Brothers and Melton Building Society,takes its name from the saying ‘painting the town red’, which is derived from a group of toffs daubing Melton town centre in red paint after a boozy day at the races in 1837.