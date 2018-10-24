Melton open garden event at Tresillian House has grown immensely since opening in 2013

Have your say

Tresillian House welcomed more than 50 people on a bright and sunny October Sunday last weekend for the final “open gardens” of 2018.

Visitors included the regional secretary and treasurer for NGS (National Garden Scheme) and members of their family.

Delicious stew and dumplings and a wide variety of cakes were enjoyed by many.

Mr Shave, treasurer, brought with him some interesting statistics.

Since the first opening in 2013, nearly 1,400 visitors have looked round the garden and enjoyed refreshments.

A total of £6,061.93 has been raised and divided between the NGS charities - mainly of a medical nature - and the various projects in Tacloban, Philippines, run through the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray.

In 2019 the garden will be open again, with an extra evening opening on July 6 when visitors will be able to enjoy live jazz as well as the garden and refreshments.

For more information about Tresillian House visit https://www.tresillianhouse.com/