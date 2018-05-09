Melton lottery players urged to check tickets with £1M prize unclaimed from Leicestershire ticket

Lottery players in Melton are being urged to check their tickets because a £1 million prize from last month is still unclaimed.

The National Lottery is hunting for a Lotto Millionaire Raffle winner from a ticket bought from somewhere in Leicestershire.

Every week Lotto Millionaire Raffle guarantees to create two millionaires – one on Wednesday and one on Saturday. However, the lucky winner from the Lotto draw on Wednesday April 25 has still to check their ticket and claim their prize.

For every Lotto line played, players automatically receive a Lotto Millionaire Raffle code printed on their ticket.

The winning code on April 25 was LIME 8626 7592 and the lucky ticket-holder has until October 22 this year to claim their prize.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said, “We’re eager to find the mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings – this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a Lotto ticket in Leicestershire to check their old tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa – someone out there could literally be sitting on a fortune.

“We have the Champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should email help@national-lottery.co.uk or call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050.