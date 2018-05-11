Melton Foxes will sport new kit thanks to fun run effort

Have your say

When Melton Foxes Under 7s boys team decided they needed new kit they decided to act quick and donned their running shoes.

The team staged a sponsored fun run around their Saxby Road training ground to raise money for new summer football shirts.

A total of 16 hardy runners completed the two-lap distance and raised a fine total of £680.

Manager Nigel Smith said: “It was really good to see the boys so enthusiastic in completing the run and smashing our initial £300 fundraising target.

“The lads took part in a number of challenges and obstacles along the course - which included the floss half-way round and scoring a goal at the end, followed by their favourite player celebration.

“The total raised will more than cover the cost of new short sleeved shirts, keeping the boys cool during their participation at a number of summer football tournaments around Leicestershire.

“Not only are we able to buy these summer shirts but also treat the lads to a training jacket for the 2018/19 season.”