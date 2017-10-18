If you feel threatened on a night out in Melton just ‘ask for Angela’

People on a night out in Melton who get caught up in an intimidating or threatening situation are being urged to use a special coded phrase to alert pub, club or restaurant staff.

Anyone feeling unsafe or vulnerable is asked to approach employees at the venue they are in and say ‘Is Angela in?’ so they can be removed from the premises discreetly.

It is aimed at those who may be concerned about a person they are on a date with, or other people they have encountered and feel threatened by, during the evening.

The campaign is one of the town’s initiatives which has this week helped it retain it’s prestigious Purple Flag status, awarded to towns and cities which meet, or surpass, standards of excellence in managing the evening and night time economy between the hours of 5pm and 5am.

Melton was the first town in Leicestershire to be awarded Purple Flag status, by the Association of Town and City Management, last year.

Chair of the Purple Flag Partnership and Safer Melton Partnership, borough councillor Malise Graham, said: “Melton was awarded the Purple Flag to acknowledge that we have a thriving and safe evening economy.

“The Ask Angela campaign is yet another way that premises are ensuring that help is on offer for anyone who feels vulnerable because things are not going as planned.”

A poster promoting the Ask Angela campaign is being displayed in all the evening businesses in the town centre to raise awareness of it.

Other forthcoming projects in Melton’s Purple Flag campaign will include a new evening and eating out guide, a town centre app for mobile devices, free town centre Wi-Fi, enhanced signage in the heart of Melton and a Purple Flag Festival featuring new evening events.

The Purple Flag award was achieved by a collaboration between the town’s BID team, police, the borough council and PubWatch.

Councillor Graham added: “It was a great honour and recognition of a lot of hard work that we were awarded the Purple Flag in the first place.

“The success of a renewal is the realisation by the organisers that we now have in place the enthusiasm and the tools to build on that initial success.”

Sgt Paul Kear, of Leicestershire Police said the status is significant for Melton.

He said: “We are looking forward to consolidating our town’s Purple Flag status and continuing to improve things further in the future.”