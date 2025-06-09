New development moves forward in Leicestershire

Work is set to start on a new housing site in Melton Mowbray.

Charles Church North Midlands has secured full planning permission for Hill Top View, a new 48-home development.

Located on the edge of the historic market town of Melton Mowbray, the development will deliver a range of high-quality two to five-bedroom homes.

All of the new homes will be equipped with solar panels and electric vehicle charging points as standard.

Through the Section 106 agreement, Charles Church will contribute over £949,000 to support local infrastructure and services. This includes a significant investment of more than £912,000 in local education provision.

Rob Blaney, Land and Planning Director at Charles Church North Midlands, said: “We’re pleased to have finalised the purchase and received planning approval for this development, which will deliver much-needed homes for local homebuyers in a desirable location.

We look forward to starting on site soon and to welcoming buyers to the development in the near future.”

Further updates, including sales launch dates and show home openings, will be shared in the coming months.

