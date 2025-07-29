Stallholders at last year's PieFest and SpiritsFest event in Melton

Winners have been drawn for the Melton Times competition offering five lucky readers a pair of tickets each to this weekend’s PieFest and SpiritsFest event.

The festival takes place once again at the Stockyard on the Melton Mowbray Livestock Market site, with loads of food and drink activities lined up throughout Saturday and Sunday.

The winners drawn at random – who each correctly named both a pie producer and a spirits maker based in the Melton Mowbray area – are as follows:

Julie Turner, of The Drive, Melton Mowbray; Claire Loddington, of Twyford; Mike Williams, of Lambert Close, Melton Mowbray; Emma Seaman, of Kimberley, Notts; Dylan Pugh, of Queensway, Melton Mowbray.

E-tickets will be sent to all of the winners.

Pies and spirits from local producers and from across the UK will be available to sample and buy on stands across the site.

The Pie Theatre is expected to draw the crowds again with talks and demonstrations, including a history of pies and favourite recipes.

Workshops will include pie-making for adults, as well as for kids.

SpiritsFest includes a whole range of spirits Gin, Rum, Whisky, Vodka as well as flavoured spirits and talks, tastings and demonstrations.

A wide range of stands will sell complimentary goods as well as hot food.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm (last entry 3.30pm) on both days.

Youngsters under 16 get in free if accompanied by an adult.

Dogs (except service/guide) are not allowed.

Go online at www.meltonfestivals.co.uk for more on the event and to buy tickets if you were unlucky in our competition.