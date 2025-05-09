New snack bar to replace demolished cafe in town park
The Pavilion in the Park will offer hot and cold drinks, teas, coffees and traditional snacks, served from a cleverly designed, fully customised shipping container.
It is being operated by Connells family, the local catering specialists who also run the ice cream kiosk near the Bandstand.
The new pavilion snack bar replaces the former Pavilion tea room, which was closed in 2022 and demolished last year because the structure was no longer fit for purpose.
It opens tomorrow in time for the 1940s Melton Mowbray weekend, one of the town’s busiest events of the year.
Dean Rees, CEO of Melton Mowbray Town Estate, which manages the town parks, said: “The Connells bring experience, energy, and a brilliant solution to a long-standing problem.
"This is a fast, effective way to return refreshments to the park and better serve the thousands of visitors we welcome year-round.”
