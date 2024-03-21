Celebrity Big Brother star, David Potts, who is to appear at the Genny B in Melton

David Potts has become a viewer favourite with his big personality coming to the fore on the show, which also stars the likes of music guru, Louis Walsh, talent judge, Sharon Osbourne, and Coronation Street actor, Colson Smith.

And he will be appearing at The Generous Briton (Genny B), on King Street, on the evening of Easter Sunday, March 31.

Tickets, costing £15 each, are on sale now for the event with David, who found fame as ‘El Jefe’ on the ITV2 reality programme, Ibiza Weekender.

The Genny B in Melton Mowbray

Beth Pascoe, landlady at the Genny B, told the Melton Times: “We can’t promise El Jefe will be wearing trousers for this event, but we can promise it will be his first live personal appearance after leaving – and maybe even winning – Celebrity Big Brother 2024.

“Tickets for this incredible night are limited – this is a ticket-only event, starting at 9pm with a special guest DJ and resident DJ until 4am, and it is strictly over-18s only.”

You can buy tickets at the pub or via the Genny B Facebook page.

TV viewers will also know David from the Ibiza Weekender spin-off shows, Kavos Weekender and the Magaluf Weekender.