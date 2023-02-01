Family concerned for welfare of missing Melton girl
Police are appealing for help in finding a teenage girl who has gone missing from her Melton home.
Harmony Broad was last seen at around 6pm yesterday (Tuesday) in the Scalford Road area of the town.
A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Both her family and police officers are concerned for her welfare.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Harmony is 5ft 6ins tall and of a slim build.
“She has blonde hair and has a double nose piercing on her right-hand side.”
Police are making enquiries in the area and are keen to hear from anyone who has seen Harmony or who knows where she is.
The force spokesperson added: “When she was last seen, she was wearing a leopard print hoody with black jacket, jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers.”
Anyone who has seen Harmony, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to call the police on 101, quoting the incident reference of 487 of January 31.