Harmony Broad, who has been reported missing from her Melton home

Harmony Broad was last seen at around 6pm yesterday (Tuesday) in the Scalford Road area of the town.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Both her family and police officers are concerned for her welfare.

“Harmony is 5ft 6ins tall and of a slim build.

“She has blonde hair and has a double nose piercing on her right-hand side.”

Police are making enquiries in the area and are keen to hear from anyone who has seen Harmony or who knows where she is.

The force spokesperson added: “When she was last seen, she was wearing a leopard print hoody with black jacket, jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers.”