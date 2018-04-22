Dive into the world’s biggest charity swim at Melton Waterfield Leisure Centre

Residents across the Melton borough are being invited to make a splash, as part of a nationwide Swimathon to raise money for two charities.

More than half-a-million people across the UK have taken part in the world’s biggest charity swim over the last 31 years, raising more than £48 million for good causes.

This year, participants can dive into fundraising at Melton Waterfield Leisure from Thursday (April 27) to Sunday (April 29), to help raise money for Cancer Research and Marie Curie.

Jacqui Tillman, group swim manager at Everyone Active, who operate the leisure centre in partnership with the council, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the annual Swimathon again.

“Swimming is a fantastic way to improve your health and wellbeing and is accessible for all ages and abilities.

“The Swimathon offers a challenge for every level of swimmer and is a great way to support Cancer Research and Marie Curie.

“We look forward to welcoming swimmers from the local community to our swimming pools to raise money and awareness for these charities while getting active.”

Solo participants can take part in 400m, 1.5k, 2.5k or 5k swims, while groups can join 1.5k or 5k challenges.

For more information on the Swimathon 2018 and to sign up, visit swimathon.org/enter-now