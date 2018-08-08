Bloomin’ good Melton open garden event was a success

Have your say

Scorching hot weather encouraged visitors to attend an open garden event in Melton.

Couple Richard and Hilary Lawrence, of 119 Scalford Road, welcomed people to their colourful plot which featured a new white border and nearly green lawns, as well as exotic plants and container planting.

Leicestershire and Rutland Beekeepers Association's David Chevell brought along his bee observation hive PHOTO: Tim Williams

Mrs Lawrence said: “We had 52 visitors this year who all enjoyed themselves and bought plenty of cakes and plants.

“It was another successful event which raised a similar amount to last year.

“We will definitely be doing it again next year but perhaps in June instead. It’ll be worth visiting because there will be a new decking area.

“The National Garden Scheme has received £700 from us and the rest we have donated to charity Fight for Sight, as our daughter is registered blind.”