Belvoir Hunt to meet in Melton park on New Year’s Day

Hundreds of people are expected to gather in Melton’s Play Close park on New Year’s Day for the annual hunt meeting.

This year is the turn of the Belvoir Hunt to meet up in the town, on the approval of Melton Mowbray Town Estate.

Refreshments will be served to the riders as they gather at 11am before they set off.

Senior Townwarden, John Southerington, started the traditional New Year’s Day hunt meeting in Melton back in 1983.

He said: “This will be the 36th meeting and we are expecting another good turnout from the public.

“The three local hunts take it in turns to meet in the town on January 1 and this year it will be the Belvoir Hunt.

“They used to meet in Market Place but due to health and safety it is always now in the park.”