A stallholder gives the thumbs up to the new-look market

A new era has dawned for Melton Mowbray’s historic street market with a rebranding and new-look stalls.

It is now known as Melton Town Market following months of planning and development to reinvigorate Tuesday and Saturday market days in the town centre.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate has invested in new gazebos and distinctive red stall covers for the traders alongside other developments, including new signage for the weekly market, new planters and street furniture plus the launch of live entertainment on market days.

Townwarden, Adrienne Holland, unveiled the new look at the weekend.

She said: “Welcome to the lovely new look of our Town Estate market, which is at the heart of our town.

"We hope that everyone will like the bright, new, fresh look and will enjoy bringing family and friends to sample what Melton has to offer.

"I’m also sure our traders, many of whom are local people, and who work hard to bring individuality to Melton, will also appreciate the boost the new look will give to their businesses.”

The project is an important part of a wider plan to increase the number, extend the range, and improve the quality of markets run directly and indirectly by the Town Estate.

The investment in the new market follows an extensive consultation process, which involved various stakeholders, including market traders, retailers and visitors.

Graham Bett, chair of Melton Mowbray Town Estate, added: “The new market stalls and covers represent a huge vote of confidence by the Town Estate and Melton Borough Council, not only in our markets, but also in the future of Melton town centre.

"Melton Mowbray is a market town – it’s a big reason why people want to live here, and why visitors want to visit.

"But for it to thrive as a market town, there must be significant investment in the very market that gives Melton its identity.”

The Board of Feoffees – the trustees – approved the new look and investment at its monthly meeting in January.

Go to www.meltonmowbraytownestate.com to find out more about the street market and the work of the Town Estate.