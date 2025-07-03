Melton collection of Beatles autographs to go under the hammer

A Melton Mowbray fan of The Beatles is putting four full sets of autographs from members of the iconic group up for auction.

Kevin Bourgault was an avid fan of the ‘Fab Four’ as a schoolboy and he made it his mission to acquire John, Paul, George and Ringo's signatures.

And his collection is going under the hammer at Gildings Auctioneers, in Market Harborough, on Tuesday.

The lots include a signed letter from the legendary Beatles producer, George Martin, and correspondence from the supergroup's fan club’s long-standing secretary, Freda Kelly.

One of Kevin's lots - the Inner page of The Beatles Ltd Booklet, signed by the band

One set of autographs, signed on a sheet of fan club-headed paper, was received by 13-year-old Kevin around 1963.

In his letter, Kevin cheekily explained that he was running out of pennies for return postage.

So, as well as including the signatures of all four band members, the reply written by Ringo Starr says, ‘To Kevin, Ta for your letter which Freda passed onto us. Sorry to hear of your financial predicament! Here, as asked for, are our GENUINE autos. Hope they are O.K. Regards from The Beatles.’

This set of autographs is being offered alongside six letters and other ephemera in one lot, estimated at £1,500 - £2,000.

The letter from George Martin explaining his policy on autograph requests

Freda was inundated with hundreds of letters a day and often worked until 3am responding to them, initially from her home address, 107 Brookdale Road, Liverpool, before the fan club was set up in London.

Kevin said: “Freda Kelly took on the role of fan club secretary because she knew the group in Liverpool, and when the boys took off, she was full time and more."

Gildings director, Will Gilding, commented: “We’re delighted to be offering Kevin Bourgault’s Beatles autographs and letters as this type of memorabilia always reignites the flame of Beatlemania among collectors.

“Fresh to market Beatles autographs are rare, and it’s not often we come across a vendor with more than one set, so even though their condition varies, we anticipate that bidding will be brisk for Kevin’s four fab sets from the Fab Four.”

Signed photographs and letters from The Beatles which Kevin Bourgault put up for auction

The Antiques & Collectors auction will take place online and in Gildings’ saleroom at 10am on Tuesday July 8.

To view it online please visit https://www.gildings.co.uk/auction/search/?au=352 – those with a similar collection they are interested in selling can arrange a free valuation on 01858 410414.