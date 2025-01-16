Tim Grayson, the poet-in-residence at Belvoir Castle

It’s a profession normally associated with a different age but many will be unaware that Belvoir Castle has it’s own poet-in-residence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Grayson has just completed 10 years in the role in which he pens verse for events and attractions at the stately home and family occasions for the Duchess of Rutland.

The 37-year-old recalled the moment he was taken on by the Duchess after she was originally very impressed with a poem he wrote to commemorate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee back in 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She commissioned him to write an original piece for the Belvoir Castle estate and suggested the role after being delighted with it.

Tim Grayson pictured in the Elizabeth Saloon at Belvoir Castle

“When the Duchess first floated the idea of the role, I was genuinely speechless,” said Tim.

"At 27, I felt a mix of excitement, a dash of imposter syndrome, and a bit daunted by the responsibility.”

For many, the idea of a poet-in-residence conjures visions of Lord Byron and his poetry at Newstead Abbey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim admits he doesn’t reveal what he does when he first meets people but he takes enormous pride in being able to take family and friends to the castle, where he sometimes stays to gain inspiration for his work.

Tim Grayson with the Duchess of Rutland

"The setting is magical, with stunning views. I’ve brought friends and family along to explore and attend gatherings - it’s amazing to watch their faces light up when the castle first appears through the trees, like travelling to a real-life Hogwarts. It’s a privilege to share that moment of wonder with them,” he said.

It is not a typical 9-5 job. Tim is retained by the Duchess to take on creative commissions for the estate, which often vary in scope and timeline.

A complex project can take anywhere from six to 12 months and he visits the castle every few months as needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was once commissioned to write lyrics for a landmark family event for the Duchess and says ‘it was an honour to see the family perform the lyrics I’d written - it was a truly memorable experience’.

Tim Grayson pictured at the castle at Christmas

Tim also enjoyed creating the ‘Beast of Belvoir’ Halloween trail for the children’s Adventure Playground, in 2023, blending poetry, storytelling, and a spooky adventure.

Tim, who often takes his wife and two children to the castle, said: “Having my work displayed among priceless treasures at Christie’s and hearing it presented to rooms filled with Lords, Ladies, and celebrities has been surreal.”

He is working on projects to support local writers, including The Belvoir Prize for Poetry, which is an annual award in partnership with De Montfort University, created to help students discover and develop their poetic voice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each winner is invited to Belvoir Castle, along with their family, for an informal award ceremony where they meet the Duchess and receive a commemorative medal.

Tim added: “Ultimately, I’d love to leave behind a legacy of literature and creativity at Belvoir - one that empowers others to create and feel as inspired by this place and all it represents as I am.

"My vision is for Belvoir and Leicestershire to be seen as cultural centres for creative pursuits in the not-too-distant future, much like the city of Florence is now intrinsically linked to the creativity of the Renaissance.”