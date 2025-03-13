Belvoir Castle shortlisted for top national tourism award
The Vale of Belvoir stately home is one of seven nominations for the ‘Best Historic Attraction or Venue’ category in the prestigious Group Leisure & Travel Awards 2025.
The other shortlisted venues in the class are Blenheim Palace, Dover Castle, Leeds Castle plus Ratby Castle Park and Gardens.
Visit Leicester, the organisation which promotes Leicester and Leicestershire as a tourism destination has been shortlisted as the ‘Best UK Destination’ in the awards, organised by the UK’s leading magazine for group travel organisers and coach operators.
All the winners will be announced at a dinner at the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington, London, on the evening of Thursday June 26.