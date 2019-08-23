Water park still closed at Twinlakes after illness outbreak last month

The water park at Twinlakes Family Theme Park remains closed almost a month after an investigation was launched following reports of a number of visitors falling ill.

Traces of the norovirus stomach bug, which causes vomiting and diarrhoea, were detected in tests carried out at the venue, which is near Melton, by Public Health England (PHE) East Midlands earlier this month.

The entrance of Twinlakes Family Theme Park near Melton EMN-190823-104624001

Its popular Au Guang Dragon Zone Water Park was temporarily closed when the health issues came to light and a thorough cleaning has taken place in the meantime.

Officials from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), who also took part in the investigation, have confirmed that the water park is still not in a sufficient condition to reopen.

An HSE spokesperson told the Melton Times: “HSE’s investigation is ongoing and all the actions by the park are not complete.

“We cannot comment further at this time.”

The Melton Times has sought comment from Twinlakes Family Theme Park, which states on its website this morning (Friday) that its water park is still closed.

In tests carried out at the theme park, officials from PHE, working alongside representatives of HSE and Melton Borough Council, took environnmental samples from the park and stool samples from those who reported symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea after visiting the venue last month.

Twinlakes is expecting a bumper attendance over the next few days over the last summer bank holiday weekend of the year.