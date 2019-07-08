Villagers told not to drink water after E-coli traces found

Residents at Barkestone le Vale have been told not to drink water from taps in their homes after traces of E-coli were understood to have been found in the village’s supply.

A team from Severn Trent is carrying out tests on underground pipes and bottled water is being given to 30 villagers until the investigation has been completed.

A spokesperson for the water company said: “On Friday we were doing some routine maintenance in New Causeway, Barkestone le Vale.

“Unfortunately this has caused some dirt to get into the water pipe and one of our samples indicated that the water did not meet the high standards we expect. “As a precaution, while we disinfect the affected section of pipe with chlorine, we’re asking customers at 30 properties in the street not to drink their water. “Only the properties on this section of pipe are affected.”

No indication has been given yet on when the affected water supply will be declared safe to drink.

The spokesperson added: “We’ve been taking samples of the water over the weekend, and once we’re absolutely sure that the water is back to normal, we will lift the restrictions.

“In the meantime we’ve been providing bottled water for everyone affected and keeping them informed of what’s happening.

“We’re incredibly sorry this has happened - we know that this is a huge inconvenience for everyone affected, but water quality is of paramount importance and we need to make sure the water is back to its normal great standard.”