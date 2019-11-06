Vale of Belvoir mum is ‘in awe’ of her little boy

A Vale of Belvoir mum says she is ‘in awe’ of her seven-year-old son after he conquered his fear of riding a bike to cycle 15 miles around Rutland Water to raise money for multiple sclerosis sufferers like his dad.

Charles Wood, who is known as CJ, has raised £1,785 from his efforts for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

CJ Wood (7) conquers his fear of bike riding by pedalling around Rutland Water to raise money for MS sufferers like his dad EMN-190611-120357001

Mum Tammie McEwan was with the Stathern Primary School pupil when he completed his gruelling ride.

She told the Melton Times: “It was the most incredible thing to witness.

“From a little boy too scared to even sit on his bike to this unsung hero.

“His courage and selflessness has shone through continuously and he’s truly inspired me and hundreds of people around him, including school friends, that now want to fundraise themselves.

“I can’t believe what he has achieved in this short space of time and I can honestly say I am in awe of him.”

CJ, who was also supported by step-dad Shaun Mooney, took on the challenge after seeing dad George, who lives at Waltham, living with his MS.

Go online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tammie-mcewan to pledge money towards CJ’s fundraising effort.