Vale boy (7) conquers bike-riding fear to help MS sufferers like his dad

A little boy from the Vale of Belvoir has conquered his fear of riding a bike in a bid to raise money for a charity which supports multiple sclerosis (MS) sufferers like his dad.

Charlie Wood, who is seven, is preparing with mum, Tammie McEwan, to cycle 15 miles around Rutland Water during his half-term holiday later this month.

CJ Wood (7) who is taking on a cycling challenge for the MS Society to help sufferers like his dad EMN-190710-130429001

Charlie, who is known by family and friends as CJ, was inspired to take on the challenge by the plight of his father, George, who has had MS for around three years.

Tammie told the Melton Times: “He just said one day that he wanted to do something to help his dad.

“When he said ‘I want to do a sponsored bike ride’ that was the most shocking thing for us because up to that point he was scared to even sit on a bike.

“CJ said to us ‘what daddy has is scarier than learning to ride a bike so I’m going to do it for him’.

“His dad was completely shocked and we are so proud of him - he’s a real superstar.”

CJ, a pupil at Stathern Primary School, has now lost his fear of riding a bike and is out cycling most days with his mum and sometimes they are accompanied by his eight-month-old sister, Callie, in her pram. His step-dad, Shaun Mooney, has also helped support him ahead of his big fundraising effort.

With inspiration from dad George, who lives at Waltham, CJ aims to raise £1,000 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society and has already received pledges of more than £900.

The money would help pay for the equivalent of four hours of MRI scans for MS patients, who suffer from a condition which can affect the brain and spinal cord and cause a range of potential symptoms, including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance.

Tammie added: “CJ didn’t really understand much about it when his dad was first diagnosed because he was so young.

“He understands more about it and says he hopes he can make him better by doing this ride.

“It will be exhausting for him to cycle 15 miles but he’s really excited about it.”

Go online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tammie-mcewan to sponsor CJ.