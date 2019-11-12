Times revealed when you can see BBC One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge in Melton borough

The BBC has released the times at which residents in Melton borough can see The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge tomorrow evening (Wednesday).

Presenter Matt Baker will be filmed live on the prime time BBC1 programme from 7pm as he pedals into town alongside one of the youngsters in the team of six taking part in the event, which is raising money for Children In Need.

The rickshaw team set out on the sixth leg of the 400-mile challenge tomorrow morning from Matlock Bath, in Derbyshire.

They are due to arrive in the borough of Melton shortly after 4.20pm and will pass through Broughton Hill (4.43pm), Ab Kettleby (5pm) and Potter Hill (5.12pm).

It is understood the team will then wait on the outskirts of the town until the live show begins, arriving at High Street shortly after 7pm and passing down Nottingham Street to finish close to the Dickinson and Morris Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe.

Big crowds are expected in town and some town centre roads will be closed to through traffic while the programme is being broadcast.

The One Show will feature a mix of live reports from Melton involving the rickshaw team and guests in the London studio.

Several businesses are expected to stay open late in the town centre to cater for the large number of people expected.

If you are up early on Thursday you can wave the rickshaw team off on their next leg, which heads towards Bedford via Rutland.

They leave Burton Lazars at 6.48am and arrive at Langham at 8.02am

The arrival times quoted are all estimates but by logging on at www.live.opentracking.co.uk/cin2019/ you can see exactly where the rickshaw is at any given time.

The Rickshaw Challenge started on November 8 in Holyhead and will finish on Friday evening at the BBC Elstree studios in Hertfordshire during the annual Children In Need Show on BBC1.