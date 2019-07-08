Tickets on sale for Melton summer ball to help MND sufferers

Tickets are on sale for a Melton summer ball in aid of a charity which supports people in Leicestershire and Rutland suffering from Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

The event, at the town’s Market Tavern on Saturday July 20, is being organised by members of the Treble One Trust, which was started eight years ago by the late Melton police officer, Stewart Sparling, who had the condition in his final years.

There will be a live performance by The Veltones, a two-course meal, auctions and raffles, with tickets costing £25 and being available from Gavin Waddington on 07717 573320.

Raffle and auction prizes donated so far for the Treble One Summer Ball include an iPad, a genuine Michael Kors handbag, cruise with The White Star Charter on a yacht for our days and three nights sailing from Palma, four Club Wembley tickets to see an England football match, a bandana signed and authenticated by tennis star Roger Federer and a four-ball game of golf at Belton House.

The Treble One Trust has recently donated £3,000 to help MND sufferers and proceeds from the ball will help others.