Tests carried out on water supply at Melton flats after concerns raised

Investigations are being carried out on the quality of the water supply to a block of Melton council flats following concerns raised by a tenant.

Severn Trent says it is testing samples of the water at Beckmill Court in the town after the issue was raised on Sunday.

The Beckmill Court flats owned by Melton Council EMN-191218-091317001

Councillor Simon Lumley, the ward borough councillor, said several residents were ‘very angry’ at what they thought was a lack of communication from the water company on the matter.

He said: “I contacted Severn Trent Water about this and they informed me that the matter is currently sat with their public health and standards team.

“Severn Trent Water has been handing out free bottles of water to all residents, and will continue to do this until the issue has been resolved.

“I have had reports this morning from residents to advise that this handed out free bottled water is out of date and cloudy.”

Councillor Lumley said the water company had advised residents that the water would not be cut off but that it was not safe to use for bathing, cooking or washing but this was denied by Severn Trent who said they had not told anyone that they couldn’t drink or use the water as normal.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We were first contacted on Sunday by a resident with concerns about the quality of the water in their home.

“As soon as we were contacted, we carried out a risk assessment and started our investigations.

“While routine samples from the area in recent weeks have been of a consistently high standard, we’ve arranged for new samples to be collected to establish whether there are any issues on our network.

“In the meantime, we’ll continue to work closely with the council, which owns the property, and the customer as we continue to investigate their concerns.”

Melton Borough Council refurbuished the Beckmill Court flats, off Norman Way, at a cost of £2million last year.

A spokesperson said they were aware of the concerns raised over the water supply and added: “We were contacted by a tenant of Beckmill Court on Sunday and in order to allay the concerns of the resident we have been working with Severn Trent Water ever since.”