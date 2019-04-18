Tears of joy as Melton six-year-old gets leukaemia all-clear

After battling leukaemia for more than half of her young life, six-year-old Evie Moore’s family cried tears of joy when she jublilantly rang a hospital bell to signify getting the all-clear from the disease.

The Melton girl was just three when she was diagnosed and had been in remission when a more aggressive type was detected last February.

Evie Moore with staff at Sheffield Children's Hospital where she has celebrated being given the all-clear from leukaemia

An anonymous German donor saved her life when he helped her have a bone marrow transplant four months later and earlier this month Evie and her family were given the wonderful news that she was finally free from leaukaemia.

Mum Helena Isaac and dad Chris Moore were with her at Sheffield Children’s Hospital when she rang a bell which is dedicated to those patients lucky to get the all-clear.

Helena told the Melton Times: “It’s been three-and-a-half years and Evie has been through so much.

“When she rang the bell I cried because it was so overwhelming.

Evie Moore pictured with parents Chris and Helena last year as she recovered from her bone marrow transplant EMN-190418-184448001

“Before she rang it, she said ‘I’m really nervous to ring it’ and she went all shy for a moment.

“But it was a lovely moment for all of us.”

It has been a gruelling time for the family with regular trips to hospitals in Leicester and Nottingham, as well as Sheffield.

And Helena has also had to cope with a having a new-born baby to look after since Eva arrived eight months ago.

As well as Evie, the couple have a five-year-old daughter called Freya.

Evie is back attending lessons at the town’s St Mary’s Primary School and looking forward to enjoying a life which doesn’t revolve around hospital treatments.

“She’s well and feeling much better although she has some mobility issues to do with having chemotherapy when she was little,” added Helena.

“We are planning to celebrate with a big party later this month which Evie is really looking forward to.”

Helena and Chris have been together nine years and she admits the strain has told on their relationship in brief moments.

But she added: “We know that some couples have split up after going through something like this but hopefully it will make us stronger.

“We’ve had weeks apart when one of us was staying in the hospital with Evie but she’s better now and we are looking forward to the future.

“We have talked about finding out who the bone marrow donor is and that is something we may now do because we would like to thank him.”