Talks held on need for second GP surgery in Melton

Talks have taken place about the need to provide a second GP surgery in Melton and enhance healthcare services across the borough with thousands of new homes set to be built over the next two decades.

Representatives of Melton Borough Council and the East Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Group (ELR CCG) discussed the impact of significant anticipated growth in the area on existing provision at Melton Mowbray Hospital, Latham House Medical Practice and St Mary’s Birth Centre.

The meeting involved ELR CCG chief operating officer, Tim Sacks, council deputy leader, Councillor Leigh Higgins and council officials.

The ruling Conservative group on the authority said they would press for a second GP surgery to be provided in the town in the run-up to May’s local elections this year, on the basis that the existing Latham House practice would not be able to cope with a large increase in population.

Councillor Higgins said: “The people of Melton said loud and clear they want improved patient services and choice for primary care as the town grows.

“We back that view and were elected on a mandate to campaign for such on that basis.

“At our most recent meeting with the CCG I would say there were robust but very positive discussions had on what the future of primary care service delivery could look like, including service provision at St Mary’s Hospital.

“I felt not only the CCG heard what we were saying but more importantly they wanted to work in productive partnership with the council to ensure our ambition for a second doctors’ surgery here in Melton is thoroughly considered.”

A spokesperson ELR CCG said: “ELR CCG is committed to commissioning and delivering the most appropriate healthcare services to meet our patient’s needs.

“As part of the planned growth in Melton, ELR CCG is currently exploring all sustainable solutions to meet the proposed future needs of patients in Melton and the surrounding areas.

“We will continue to work closely with local partners throughout this process to future proof our services.”

Latham House managers told the Melton Times in August that they were confident the surgery could cope with the 4,000 new homes set to be built in the town in the next 25 years.

They say the Sage Cross Street site, which caters for 36,000 patients, could be expanded and there was also capacity to help more patients at its Asfordby branch.

Senior staff feel the combination of being based in one place and employing medical professionals with a wide variety of skills makes it ideally placed to support the health requirements of the town’s growing population.