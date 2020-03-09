Second coronavirus patient confirmed in Leicestershire today

A second resident of Leicestershire has today (Monday) tested positive for the coronavirus although it is unclear at this stage where either of the people live in the county.

Health authorities are attempting to establish who has been in contact with both patients in a bid to prevent further spread.

Another case was flagged up at Loughborough University but this individual isn’t a resident of Leicestershire and has not been on campus or in the town since March 3.

Three people have now died from the COVID-19 condition in the UK and yesterday (Sunday) saw the biggest rise yet in the number of confirmed cases in the country, from 209 the previous day to 278.

Dr Fu-Meng Khaw, centre director for Public Health England (PHE) East Midlands, said: “Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with one of the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 who is a resident of Leicestershire.

“Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case.

“This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.”

Mike Sandys, director of public health for Leicestershire County Council, said: “I’d like to reassure people that the risk to the general public remains low and the local authority is working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Leicestershire are protected.

“Good hygiene is the best prevention and there are some simple steps you can take to protect you and your family by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly and if you cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue.

“If you have recently been to one of the affected areas and are feeling unwell, you should use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service or call NHS 111 for further advice straight away – please don’t go to your doctor or a hospital.

“There’s lots of advice on how people can protect themselves online.”

County Hall said it could not comment further on individual cases due to patient confidentiality but it said the authority was well prepared to deal with coronavirus alongside the NHS and PHE.

Go online at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus for advice and up-to-date information about the COVID-19 and how to prevent its spread.