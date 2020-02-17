Romy’s charity fund continues to help Melton youngsters 12 years on

A charity set up in 2008 to help local young people with life-threatening illnesses with money donated by Melton Times readers has donated thousands of pounds to assist a 15-year-old cancer sufferer.

The Romaney Fugill Memorial Fund was launched in memory of an Asfordby Valley youngster.

Karl and Lucy Barratt, who are organising a charity darts event for his cousin Charlie Hull at Melton Snooker Club, with club owner Ben Jackson EMN-200217-104351001

Readers raised £134,000 to help Romaney, who was known as Romy, in 2004 and 2005, to send her to the United States for treatment for a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Sadly, she was never well enough to go and passed away aged just four in April 2005.

The charity was set up in her name to help other children and young people in need - it has already helped many deserving cases and a significant six-figure sum still remains to help others.

The board of trustees has now decided to give £3,000 to the family of Charlie Hull, who needs to go overseas for treatment for his Ewing’s Sarcoma.

Charlie Hull, who has a rare form of cancer, with his mum Sam Smith EMN-200130-182216001

From the donation, £2,500 will go towards the proton beam therapy Charlie is seeking to treat his rare bone cancer with the remainder helping pay for travel and parking expenses for the family’s many trips to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Gordon Wells, who is chair of the fund trustees, said there were poignant parallels with Charlie’s condition and that of Romy.

He told the Melton Times: “This has brought back memories of why we became involved as a trust in the first place with Charlie also needing treatment in the States.

“Sadly, Romy passed away before she could have her treatment but we are hoping for a more successful outcome this time.

“It is 15 years since the money was first raised for Romy and I hope that her family will be able to take some pleasure from the fact that the fund is still helping other young people in need in her memory.”

We reported last month how the family was hoping to raise thousands of pounds to fund proton beam therapy after Charlie completes his chemotherapy treatment.

They also need money for all family members to accompany him abroad - his parents and three younger siblings.

Charlie, who was diagnosed with the disease in October, has felt well enough recently to return to school at Melton’s Long Field Academy although he has to do so in a wheelchair.

Mr Wells said the Romy fund may also be able to help the family further in the coming months.

He added: “The family are very much going into the unknown with Charlie’s treatment.

“When more information is known about the costs involved we would not be averse to reviewing the situation and considering what more we can do for the family.”

Charlie’s mum, Sam, said: “It is amazing news to receive £2,500 from the trustees of the Romy Fund.

“It has lifted a massive weight in this time of uncertainty.

“We are two chemotherapy cycles away from surgery and that in itself is worrying enough so having financial help from an amazing cause has really helped with those worries.”

An online fundraising page for Charlie and his family has now topped £5,000.

Sam added: “It’s a long road ahead but we want to send massive thanks to anyone who has donated. We are truly very grateful.”

Charlie’s cousin, Karl Barratt, and his wife Lucy, are organising a charity darts fundraiser for him next month.

The event is at Melton Snooker Club, on King Street, on Saturday, March 7 from midday, with entry costing £5.

Karl said Charlie’s diagnosis came as a shock to the whole family but many people were rallying round to help.

He said: “It’s such a devastating illness, I just wanted to do something for Charlie. I hope people will come and support this worthy cause.”

He added: “Lucy has managed to get some great prizes from local businesses for a raffle. People have been really generous.”

For more details on the darts fundraiser, contact Karl on 07497 522350 or message him via Facebook.

Go to www.gofundme.com/f/charlie-hull to pledge money to help Charlie and his family.