Prime Minister backs campaign for new Melton GP surgery

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed a campaign to provide an extra GP surgery in Melton following a statement in the House of Commons by MP Alicia Kearns.

Mrs Kearns, who was elected as member for Rutland and Melton in December, is committed to providing a new doctors’ practice in the town to supplement the existing Latham House Medical Practice.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured during a speech at Melton Livestock Market at a fundraising dinner in 2019'PHOTO Lincs Photography Ltd EMN-200602-114134001

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons yesterday (Wednesday), she said new surgeries were needed in both Melton and Oakham in her constituency to give residents greater access to health services.

Mr Johnson responded that he would support her campaign and take up an invitation by her to visit the area.

After PMQs had ended, Mrs Kearns said: “I welcome the Prime Minister’s support for new GP services in Oakham and Melton which will massively improve access to local health services.

“We should all be able to rely on health services close to home to keep our communities healthy, and Boris’ backing will help make this a reality for the residents of Melton and Oakham.”

Latham House Medical Practice in Melton EMN-200602-114551001

Mrs Kearns said she will continue to work with local stakeholders to deliver on these commitments.

The ruling Conservative group on Melton Borough Council campaigned to provide an extra GP surgery during the local elections last May.

Latham House have said they were confident they could cope with demand from the anticipated growth in Melton with thousands of new homes set to be built in the next two decades and that they would contribute to any debate on future provision of GP practices.