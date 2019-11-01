Patients frustrated as phone system fails at Melton’s Latham House GP surgery

Frustrated patients have been unable to telephone Melton’s GP surgery this afternoon because of issues with the phone lines.

Residents have contacted the Melton Times to voice their unhappiness at not being able to order or source vital medication at Latham House Medical Practice.

The reception area at Latham House Medical Practice in Melton EMN-190111-151825001

Staff have issued patients with an emergency number to call while the problems are being sorted out.

The practice has Tweeted a few minutes ago to say: “Please accept the practice’s sincere apologies, we are currently encountering problems with our telephone systems, we are trying to resolve this as a matter of urgency.

“Whilst the practice are experiencing these technical problems with the telephone system, if you have an urgent matter, please utilise the following number: 07771 727146.”