Painting the town purple for polio

Social media was buzzing last Thursday evening as word got around that Melton’s majestic St Mary’s Church had been lit up in a vivid purple glow.

Many who posted were unaware that it was a special gesture by the town to mark World Polio Day.

Members of Melton's three Rotary clubs are pictured planting crocus bulbs in the town in a bid to produce a colourful display to mark World Polio Day EMN-191030-090643001

It was not the only town building to support the campaign with the borough council’s Parkside offices and the tower at the Pera Business Park, on Nottingham Road, also following suit.

The initiative was launched through a collaboration by members of Melton’s three Rotary clubs.

As part of the campaign, members also planted crocus bulbs near the council, the parish church and at Pera, with the support of Old Dalby business Hawthorn, with the aim of producing colourful purple displays in the spring.

Rotary clubs across the world have worked for many years to highlight the need to eradicate polio and some have taken part directly in the vaccination of children in the poorest areas of India.

The presidents of the three Rotary Clubs in Melton said in a statement about the town campaign: “The result was spectacular, creating admiration, interest and curiosity from inhabitants and visitors alike.

“If it has raised awareness of the fight to eradicate this terrible disease then that will be a reason for real celebration.”