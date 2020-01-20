New survey shows children in Melton borough are now more active

Children are much more active across the Melton borough, according to the results of a new survey.

Over the last year, 14 per cent more youngsters aged one to 11 years have had at least 150 minutes of physical activity a week - a recommenation set by the goverment’s Chief Medical Officer to ensure they live healthy lives.

The latest Active Lives Children report has been published by Sport England shows 52.4 per cent of Melton children achieved this goal, above the national average of 46.8 per cent.

There is also a significant decrease in the number of children who are doing less than 30 minutes of physical activity per week compared to this time last year.

The study shows just over a quarter of Melton youngsters in the age range are not undertaking at least 30 minutes of physical activity a week - a rise of 11.5 per cent of children moving from the inactive criteria to the fairly active/active level.

Councillor Alan Pearson, Melton Council’s portfolio holder for housing and communities said: “It is fantastic news that the children of Melton borough are being encouraged to lead healthier lifestyles at home and at school, by becoming more physically active.

“Exercise is an important part of our daily lives, it helps our mental wellbeing and happiness as well as our physical fitness.

“Increased physical activity also has a positive impact on children’s learning ability, showing improvements in their reading and writing skills.”

Councillor Pearson said the council had been committed to ensuring youngsters were more active in the borough.

He added: “Over the past couple of years we have invested extra resources into our sports and leisure team in order to address these issues in our communities and these headlines are really positive.

“This year, we aim to continue building on these excellent results and will work with partners to increase physical activity in our communities, making Melton a happier, healthier borough.”