New public artwork in Melton is raising awareness of suicide prevention

Pavements outside a Melton pub are being decorated with colourful artwork in a bid to raise awareness of the need to support people with suicidal thoughts.

It was started in front of BeerHeadZ, in King Street, by 34-year-old Helen Walters, and several other people have added to the eye-catching chalk design.

Helen Walters, with Charlie Donovan, add to the public artwork to mark World Suicide Prevention Day outside the BeerHeadZ micropub in Melton EMN-190913-111620001

Helen, who lives at Asfordby, came up with the idea as a way of marking World Suicide Prevention Day.

She told the Melton Times: “I had a friend who tried to commit suicide and I knew this day was coming up.

“I started by drawing a flower and within a few days it has been added to by 13 people of all different ages.

“With the uncertainty over Brexit and all the things going on in the world at the moment I thought we all needed a bit of a pick-up and hopefully this will help.”

Helen taught herself cross-stitch and belongs to an online stichalong community which sets a new challenge each week. Public artwork was the latest one so she thought of the idea to decorate a pavement.

She added: “It’s in chalk so it won’t last forever but it has survived two lots of rain so far and anyone who wants to add to it is welcome to. It’s been so popular we’ve expanded it on to the window of the pub.”