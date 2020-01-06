New Melton autism support group to start for parents and carers

A new support organisation for parents and carers of children and adults with autism will be launched in Melton later this month.

Melton Mowbray Spectrum Support Group is to be held every third Tuesday of the month in the skittle alley at the town’s Royal British Legion.

The first meeting will be on January 21, from 12.30pn to 2.30pm, with all interested parents and carers invited to attend for hot drinks and a chat.

Gina Mees, who helped to set the group up, told the Melton Times: “I was fortunate that my children’s school were very supportive and had started having termly meetings for parents to support each other, which we all found very helpful.

“However, I was aware that this was not happening in all local schools.

“There are national and regional support groups but no current groups within Melton, hence, in co-operation with the Leicestershire Autistic Society, we have arranged for our group to have monthly meetings for parents and carers to support each other.”

Gina explained that the process of discovering a loved one may have autism is very daunting, as can the process of getting a diagnosis.

Often once diagnosed there can be very little professional support, she said, and parents and carers were left to figure things out for themselves.

On the new support group, she added: “The plan is to have relevant speakers at some of the meetings but the main priority is to have an opportunity for carers and family members to chat in a safe and caring environment and discover strategies that may help them care and support their loved ones.”

Email meltonspectrumgroup@gmail.com for more information.