New community centre set to give Melton hope

A new community building in the centre of Melton will be officially opened on Friday.

The Hope Centre, which will support homeless and disadvantaged people, families and those needing support for emotional and mental health issues as well as being available for groups and activities, is opening up in the old Baptist Chapel in Nottingham Street.

The new Hope Centre in Nottingham Street EMN-191030-120905001

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Malise Graham, and council chief executive, Edd de Coverly, will be cutting the ribbon on the renovated building, which dates back to 1872.

An open day will also be held on Saturday, from 11am until 1pm, for local people to visit and take tours.

The centre is the new headquarters of Melton Vineyard Church with the front part used for activities such as exhibitions, coffee mornings and other community events.

Rooms will be set aside for the ‘Breathing Space’ service, where individuals can gain emotional support after being referred by medical staff at Latham House.

The new Hope Centre in Nottingham Street EMN-191030-120916001

The Storehouse food and clothing bank service will also relocate there next year from The Fox, in Leicester Street, when that part of the building is complete with the help of a £55,000 Lottery grant.

Neal Swettenham, a senior pastor with the church, told the Melton Times: “We are absolutely thrilled to be finally opening our doors this week so the centre can begin helping the community.

“We hope lots of people will come to our open day.”

Go online at www.meltonvineyard.org.uk for full details on activities at the centre.