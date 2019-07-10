Mobile cancer information bus to visit Melton and Vale of Belvoir

Melton residents who want more information about coping with cancer are invited to visit a mobile service which is visiting the borough twice this week.

Macmillan’s Mobile Information and support bus is visiting with a team of cancer information specialists who will be on hand to answer questions, provide information or simply to have a chat.

The team will be at Market Place, Melton, tomorrow (Friday) from 10am to 4pm, and at the Belvoir Flower and Garden Show at Belvoir Castle on Saturday and Sunday, from 9.45am to 5pm and from 9.45 to 4pm, respectively.

They encourage anyone with worries or concerns relating to cancer to stop by, whether they are living with or beyond cancer, or are a carer or loved one of someone who is.

Go to www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo for further information about Macmillan’s mobile information service, and planned visits.

If you are unable to visit the unit but have questions about cancer, visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call Macmillan free on 0808 8080000, seven days a week, frpom 8am to 8pm.