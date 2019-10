A Melton woman has had most of her hair shaved off to raise hundreds of pounds for a cancer charity in memory of a child who died from the disease.

Rebecca Spivey lost her beloved locks at the town’s Elliott Hair Design and has raised £268 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Rebecca Spivey pictured before having her head shaved EMN-190310-133326001

She said: “I had it done for a friend of mine who died of cancer at the age of four.

“I’ve always wanted to do it and because I’ve always dyed my hair over the years actually shaving it off should do it the world of good.”