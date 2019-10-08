Melton residents invited to day of events to support their mental health

A programme of activities will be held in Melton on Thursday to support the mental health of residents.

The borough council is joining forces with its satellite hub, Me and My Learning, which helps people live more independent lives, in an initiative to mark World Mental Health Day.

The aim is to promote mindfulness activities and services provided throughout the year at the town’s Phoenix House, in Nottingham Road, and give advice on how to support and encourage others to talk about mental health, with one in four individuals suffering from issues to do with it.

Alan Pearson, the councils’ housing and communities portfolio holder, said: “Our research and work in Melton’s communities have highlighted mental health to be a key challenge facing individuals.

“Therefore, to dedicate a day of activities to highlight the importance of looking after one’s mental health is very important and shows Melton Borough Council’s dedication to helping individuals overcome disadvantages and live independent lives.”

The first event, from 10am to 11am at Phoenix House, is Let’s Talk Wellbeing, followed by a relaxing ‘crafternoon’ session (12pm-1pm) and then a guided walk to Melton Community Allotments, which are near Melton Country Park, from 2pm to 3pm.

The guided walk will celebrate and illustrate how gardening can contribute to positive mental health.

Concluding the day is an event to mark 100 years of social housing, at the Fairmead Children’s Centre, from 4pm to 6pm.

This will feature stories and photos from Melton Council tenants and is designed to challenge the stigma that is often associated with those living in this type of accommodation and which can have a significant impact on mental health. Refreshments will also be served at this event.