Melton pub regulars help little boy go on dream holiday after transplant

Regulars at a Melton pub have paid hundreds of pounds to help send a five-year-old boy on a dream holiday after spending most of his life being treated in hospital.

Riley Masters had a bone marrow transplant in April in a bid to treat the rare immune deficiency he suffers from.

His parents, Tris and Carrie, have had to take him on regular trips to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

They now face an anxious wait to find out if the transplant has worked and want to reward him by taking him away on a special holiday.

Family friend Louise James has helped the fund by collecting more than £400 from her customers at the Genny B pub in Melton.

Carrie told the Melton Times: “It was very generous of Louise and everyone at the pub to help Riley.

“He has been in and out of hospital but has taken everything in his stride.

“We won’t know until April if the transplant has worked and we have to wait for six to nine months after the transplant before we can go away.

“But Riley is really excited about his holiday. He’s talked about Disneyland, but we haven’t yet decided where to take him.”

The family were living at Freeby until a recent move across the area.

Riley suffers from CD40 Ligand Deficiency, which means he has low immunity to illnesses.

Louise added: “I’ve known Riley since he was born and it is just lovely to think we can do something to help someone who really deserves it after everything he’s been through.”