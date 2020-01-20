Melton prostate cancer support group members to meet at new venue

Members of a Melton support group for prostate cancer sufferers and their families are meeting at a new venue from next month.

The organisation met at Mary’s Place - formerly the Samworth Centre - when it started up in September 2017.

But from their next monthly meeting, on Wednesday February 5, they will get together at Melton and District Indoor Bowls Club, on Leicester Road.

The group meets on the first Wednesday of every month, from 7pm to 9pm, and new members are welcome, whether they are past sufferers, current patients or family members of people who have had the disease.

It is intended as a social support group where information is shared and regular speakers are invited to talk about relevant issues.