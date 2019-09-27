Melton patients have flu jabs cancelled at GP surgery

Patients aged under 65 who are due to have flu vaccines at Melton’s GPs surgery have been told their appointments have been cancelled.

Latham House say there is a national shortage of the immunisation medication and that there will be a slight delay in giving the jabs to people in this age group.

Dr Paul Atkinson, a GP partner at Latham House Medical Practice EMN-190927-113530001

It is hoped that patients will be able to get their vaccines by early in November.

Dr Paul Atkinson, a GP partner at the Sage Cross Street practice, told the Melton Times: “We are very disappointed on behalf of our patients that some people are going to have to wait a little longer for their immunisations.

“We’re doing what we can to make the delay as short as possible and have arranged some extra Saturday Clinics at the start of November for those who’ve been affected.

“We will also be offering adhoc and walk-in appointments to all patients under 65, those in an at risk category and all patients aged 65 and over.”

Latham House have been advised by the manufacturer that they have delayed the release of this year’s vaccine due to some last minute changes.

This has been done, the company say, so that they can create the most appropriate vaccine to best prevent the most prevalent flu strains and ensure that patients are as fully protected as possible.

Dr Atkinson added: “This is a nationwide issue that is affecting everyone.

“The vaccine was initially due to be delivered the week ending October 11 and we’d already started booking patients in for their immunisations.

“The manufacturer has assured us that our new delivery date will be week ending October 25, so there is going to be a short delay for some patients.”