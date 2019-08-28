Melton cyclists prepare for epic Dolomites charity ride

Have your say

Members of the Melton Olympic Cycling Club are preparing to tackle an epic charity ride across the Dolomites.

Mick Stevens, Andrew ‘Nobby’ Keightley, Dean Chapman and Teresa Coltman will have to pedal 370 miles over the Italian mountain range, climbing a total of more than 35,000ft en route.

They will be among 30 participants from across the world taking part to support a variety of charities.

The Melton riders have decided to raise money for the Guide Dogs organisation, which provdies mobility support for blind people and those who are partially sighted.

They have so far generated £700 for the cause.

Go online to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mick-stevens4 to pledge some cash in support of their ride across the Dolomites.