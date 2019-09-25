Melton borough’s senior citizens urged to attend three-day forum

Have your say

Senior citizens across the Melton borough are being urged to attend an annual event next week which aims to provide activities and information for them.

Melton Council is organising the Melton Seniors Forum over three days, between Tuesday and Thursday.

It showcases the borough’s facilities and provides useful information about local groups and services.

Councillor Alan Pearson, the portfolio holder for housing and communities, said: “Our senior citizens play a vital and valued role as key contributors to our communities.

“These events offer a wide variety of activities plus the chance to find out further information on support services that are available, an event not to be missed.”

Activities start at 10am each day and begin at the town campus of Brooksby Melton College on Tuesday.

The council’s Parkside office hosts Wednesday’s programme with Gloucester House doing so on Thursday.

Call Ryan Ebdale on 01664 502502 for more details.