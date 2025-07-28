Staff at LOROS Hospice, in Leicester, which has received major new government funding

Local hospices have been boosted by major new government funding at a time when services are under severe financial pressure.

Dove Cottage Day Hospice, at Stathern, has received £27,927, Leicester-based LOROS – the Leicestershire and Rutland hospice – got £908,253 and Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, in Loughborough, has been given £433,026.

In addition, the Nottinghamshire Hospice has received £216,116 in new funding.

Earlier this month, LOROS announced cuts to services due to services due to a £2million funding shortfall and Dove Cottage, which is merged with LOROS but has retained separate financial control, said it was continuing ‘to face a very challenging financial situation, with ever increasing running costs and a reduction in income’.

The government has confirmed that more than 170 hospices across England will receive a share of £75 million funding – the largest cash injection ever – to ensure patients receive the highest quality end-of-life care in comfortable, dignified surroundings with upgrades including specially adapted beds, rooms, and technology.

In the East Midlands, alone, £3.5 million has been allocated to 13 hospices to deliver major upgrades and enhancements to facilities – including separate family rooms and communal lounges.

Minister for Care, Stephen Kinnock, said: “Hospices play a vital role in our society by providing invaluable care and support when people need it most.

“At this most difficult time, people deserve to receive the best care in the best possible environment with dignity.

“I have seen first-hand how our funding is already making a real difference to improving facilities for patients and families.

"This additional funding will deliver further upgrades, relieving pressure on day-to-day spending.

“End-of-life care is crucial to our 10 Year Health Plan and our fundamental shift of moving more care out of hospital and into the community. We will continue to support hospices so they can deliver their vital work.”

The new cash injection is for the financial year 2025/26 and will be distributed by Hospice UK to hospices.

Hospices have been allocated a pot of funding and will be able to proceed with upgrades, invoicing Hospice UK once work has been completed.