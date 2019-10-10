Local football legend drops in on Melton cancer support group

Leicester City FC legend, The Birch, dropped in on the latest meeting of a Melton cancer support group to present an award to a couple who helped set it up two years ago.

Bob and Jane White have helped to steadily build the membership of the town branch of PROSTaid, which helps current and past sufferers of prostate cancer and their families, and were nominated by the charity for its ‘Rooms to Reward’ accolade which awards hotel breaks to its unsung heroes.

Bob and Jane White with the certificate they received for their work with the Melton prostate cancer support group and a PROSTaid-themed cake members enjoyed at their latest meeting

Members meet once a month at Mary’s Place, formerly known as the Samworth Centre, on Burton Street.

Alan Birchenall, who played 163 games for the Foxes in the 1970s and who is now a club ambassador at the King Power Stadium, handed over a certificate to the Whites in recognition of their dedication to the group.

Alan, an MBE who has raised almost £2million for local charities and is a senior patron of PROSTaid, gave a talk to the 40 people present at the meeting.

Bob said afterwards: “We were very honoured and surprised to get the award and we have booked a hotel break in York later this month.

“Alan gave us a fascinating and very funny talk on his life and career which made it a very special evening for us all.

“We all enjoyed food, drinks and a PROSTaid-themed birthday cake.

“The group continues to go from strength to strength and we warmly welcome any new members and their families who want to come along to meetings.”