Late Melton church stalwart’s family collect hundreds of pounds for his hospital carers

The family of a Melton church stalwart who died following heart surgery in July have handed over hundreds of pounds to support the hospital staff who cared for him.

Andrew Nutter, who played a leading role in the major Re-Ordering Project at St Mary’s and was a deputy church warden there, passed away at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester.

Andrew Nutter, a stalwart member of Melton's St Mary's Church, who passed away aged 65 EMN-191125-134018001

His family were so impressed by the care he received that they organised a collection at the funeral and asked for donations afterwards from friends and colleagues with proceeds to fund staff training in the Adult Intensive Care Unit there.

Andrew’s widow, Trisha, and their children Matt and Hannah visited the unit to present cheques totalling more than £1,500 to ICU Matron Jackie Redfern.

Trisha said: “We wanted to recognise the way all the staff on the ward worked with a quiet caring efficiency.

“We were impressed with the way Andrew and each of us were treated and respected and how we were included in all the decisions of care.

“We would like to particularly acknowledge the support given during the process of letting Andrew gently go without pain and in peace.

“We feel investment in the staff is important and retention of staff depends on how they feeled valued so asking for the money to be for training will help this.

“All training money comes from non-NHS money.”

Anyone who would still like to donate in memory of Andrew to help the Glenfield unit is asked to make cheques out to Leicester Hospitals Charity (writing AITU on the back) and send them to: Marie Hough, Admin and Legacy Manager, Leicester Hospitals Charity, Fundraising Department, Belgrave House, LGH, Gwendolen Road, Leicester LE5 4PW. Add a note that it is for Andrew’s memory so that it can be given to the correct area.

A chair was dedicated to Andrew in St Mary’s yesterday (Sunday) by Bishop of Leicester, the Rt Rev Martyn Snow.

The inscription reads ‘In loving memory of Andrew James Nutter 2019. He loved buildings and architecture’.