Investigation at Twinlakes after diarrhoea and vomiting reports

An investigation has been launched after reports that a number of visitors to Twinlakes Fanily Theme Park, near Melton, has experienced diarrhoea and vomiting.

Officials from Public Health England (PHE) East Midlands, the Health and Safety Executive and Melton Borough Council are liasing with the theme park to find out more and ensure that any necessary public health actions are taken.

As a precautionary measure, the water play area at the theme park has been closed until further notice.

Dr Vanessa MacGregor, consultant of communicable disease control at Public Health England said: “Gastroenteritis - diarrhoea and vomiting - is an unpleasant illness but most people usually make a complete recovery without any specific treatment other than rest and drinking lots of fluids to avoid dehydration.

“There is no specific treatment for diarrhoea and vomiting so the public can help limit the spread of infection by staying away from their GP practice or hospital if they are feeling unwell.

“If diarrhoea and vomiting does become very severe and persistent however, then we advise people to telephone NHS 111 or their GP.”

Those with diarrhoea and vomiting are advised to avoid contact with others if possible and remain at home until 48 hours after symptoms have stopped.

Personal hygiene, with thorough handwashing with soap and water before eating and after going to the toilet, is very important in reducing the spread of infection.

Twinlakes said all features remain open at the theme park this morning (Monday) but the water park will remain closed while the investigation takes place.